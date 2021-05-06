UC Love: The Underground Railroad

The Underground Railroad is one of our favorite books from one of our favorite authors, Colson Whitehead. Well, guess what? It has been adapted to a series by none other than Barry Jenkins. The book is a masterpiece that tells the story of an enslaved person that runs away from the brutality of slavery only to be chased by a determined and idiosyncratic slave catcher. We don’t recommend binging this series in one sitting as you will need to take several sanity breaks. Nevertheless, The Underground Railroad comes to Amazon Prime on May 14 and is required viewing for understanding the “peculiar institution” and how it still bedevils us today.

Click below for an illuminating two part interview with Barry Jenkins courtesy of Rolling Stone.

