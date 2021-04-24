MOIA releases annual report on immigrant New York | Manhattan Times

(Photo: Briana E. Heard)

Immigrants – they get the job done.

Nearly 62 percent of New Yorkers live in family households with at least one immigrant, according to a recent report released by the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA).

The agency has released its fourth annual report, which analyzes trends in data among immigrant New Yorkers and highlights the agency’s efforts to assist immigrant populations.

“State of Our Immigrant City” reviews MOIA’s efforts to respond to Covid-19 impacts and inequities, provide access to free immigration legal services and support, engage immigrants in the 2020 Census and partner with city agencies, community-based organizations and other entities.

“Our 2020 Annual Report reflects on the enormous sacrifices immigrant New Yorkers have made to support our city through its greatest time of need, while suffering some of the pandemic’s most sere impacts,” said MOIA Commissioner Bitta Mostofi. “As our communities heal from both the pandemic and four years of racism and xenophobic policies from the Trump administration, we must ensure that the needs of our immigrant communities are central to our recovery.”

Read the full report here.

