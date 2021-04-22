Netflix Love: Yasuke

Posted on April 22, 2021

Anime fans rejoice. Something wicked this way comes. Once enslaved, now a samurai. Yasuke riffs on the real life story of Yasuke, an enslaved African who rose among the ranks to become a trusted confidante of one of Japan’s most dominant warlords. It gets better folks. None other than Lakeith Stanfield provides the voice of Yasuke. Yasuke premieres April 29 only on Netflix.  

Please see below for more Yasuke related content. 

