Netflix Love: Yasuke

Anime fans rejoice. Something wicked this way comes. Once enslaved, now a samurai. Yasuke riffs on the real life story of Yasuke, an enslaved African who rose among the ranks to become a trusted confidante of one of Japan’s most dominant warlords. It gets better folks. None other than Lakeith Stanfield provides the voice of Yasuke. Yasuke premieres April 29 only on Netflix.

