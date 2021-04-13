UC Must-Reads: What the Pandemic Showed Us About a Certain Kind of New Yorker

By Led Black

Living in NYC, last year, during the height of the pandemic was an ordeal that only those that lived through it can attest to. The gnawing uncertainty engendered by the magnitude of this malady, the endless sirens that were the constant and clamoring sign that death and despair lurked everywhere. The existential dread that life had changed irrevocably. Overnight, the New York we all knew and loved disappeared and became something else. Emily Raboteau’s latest piece What the Pandemic Showed Us About a Certain Kind of New Yorker takes us back to that painful chapter in this city’s history. It is an absolute must-read. Click below.

