Netflix Love: Behind Her Eyes

On your mark, get set, BINGE. Your binge assignment for the week is Behind Her Eyes. Seriously folks, this 6 part series was specifically designed for binging. You will start this show and find your self six hour laters completely blown away… To call the ending a “shock” is a severe understatement. Behind Her Eyes tells the trippy and twisted tale of a single mother whose affair with a married man has deadly consequences. Get to binging familia.

By the way, do not watch the videos below until you have seen the entire series. The videos are a dope way to geek out on the “shock ending.” Enjoy!

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.