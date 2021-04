Rest In Power: Jack Veneno

The Dominican 🇩🇴 Diaspora is hurting over this one. The mighty Jack Veneno has fallen. More than a mere professional wrestler, Jack Veneno is a national treasure. To learn more about Jack Veneno, please check out the very talented @mannyperez1 playing Jack Veneno in #Veneno on Amazon Prime or Youtube. Jack Veneno Lives!

