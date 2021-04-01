04/11/21: #UPTOWNPHOTOWALK

Once again it’s on. The homies Emanuel Abreu and Carlos Deschamps are leading the first #UptownPhotoWalk since the pandemic hit next weekend. The photo walk will kick-off from Word Up Books (2113 Amsterdam Ave @ 165th) at 2 pm on April 11, 2021. Photographers of all levels of expertise are welcome. Follow the walk via #UptownPhotoWalk.

RSVP: 04/11/21: #UPTOWNPHOTOWALK

