Op-Led: Dear Summer

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

I am writing this to let you know that I am now fully vaccinated and even though I pledge to continue practicing social distance and wearing a mask, you are mine Summer.

But in all seriousness folks, don’t let the know-nothings and the naysayers talk you out of getting vaccinated. Do it for yourself, for your family and for your community. We are only as a strong as our weakest link. Remember, you are either at the table or on the menu. Let’s get it!!!

I’m not going to lie though, the 2nd vaccine shot kind of threw me for a loop for a little more than 24 hours. I felt tired, foggy and achy but it’s better than getting the RONA. But even with the temporary malaise, I am now, happily, fully vaccinated and looking forward to what lies ahead for all of us.

Pa’Lante Siempre Pa’Lante

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.