UC Must-Reads: Spark Bird – Bearing witness to New York’s endangered species

By Led Black

Listen up folks, do yourself a favor and click below ASAP. What you will encounter is a simply masterful piece of writing replete with majestic photography by Uptown’s own Emily Raboteau. Mrs. Raboteau is a local professor, photographer and a damn good writer. Her non-fiction book Searching For Zion is a personal favorite that beautifully explores Blackness through a truly global perspective. What follows below is an engrossing, expansive and erudite essay that explores climate catastrophe and racism and how the two intersect. I will admit to shedding a tear or three after reading this. It is that good. You will never look at the innovative and expansive Audubon Mural Project the same way again.

Shout out to Avi Gitler of the Gitler &_____ art gallery who spearheaded the partnership between The Audubon Society and local businesses. Click below pronto & thank us later.

Read more: UC Must-Reads: Spark Bird – Bearing witness to New York’s endangered species

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.