The Unknown Story of the Dominican Tuskegee Airman

Did you know one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen was Dominican? His name is Esteban Hotesse and he was a part of a group of soldiers who protested racial segregation in the armed forces.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.