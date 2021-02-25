Inwood library debuts for pickup service | Manhattan Times

It’s a marquee moment.

Head to 4857 Broadway, uptown bibliophiles, as the New York Public Library (NYPL) has introduced a temporary Inwood branch for grab-and-go service starting February 25.

The new branch is located in a first-floor retail space within The Stack, a seven-story residential building.

It is one block from the Inwood branch’s main location, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrons can reserve material online at NYPL’s website or over the phone for pickup at the temporary branch. Borrowers will be notified via email when their items are ready.

The library’s original location will remain closed as part of a major development program that will eventually transform the site into a 14-story building featuring 175 affordable apartments, a new public library, a community center and a Pre-K facility.

