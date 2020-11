Uptown Video: #ToryTalks with Jason Bolden Part 3, ft. Carolina Contreras

Shout out to our good friend Carolina “Miss Rizos” Contreras who never ceases to amaze us. On top of running a Miss Rizos salon in the Dominican Republic and here Uptown, she was recently named a Tory Burch Foundation Fellow. Check it out ASAP.

