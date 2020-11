Mood Music: DJ Kayslay – Rolling 50 Deep

DJ Kayslay is “Rolling 50 Deep”, with literally 50 emcees rolling through this @BenjiFilmz-directed visual. Not just any 50 emcees but some big names show up in this almost 20 minute cypher.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.