Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Halloween Wishes and Hologram Dreams

In this episode the crew talk about Rachel’s mom celebrating an important milestone and everyone shares what they did (or didn’t do) for Halloween. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on Kanye getting Kim a hologram of her late dad as a birthday gift and a man falling into a rat pit in NYC. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank breaks down Mexico’s version of the Bermuda Triangle known as “Zone Del Silencio.”

