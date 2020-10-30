UC Must-Reads: America Is About to Choose How Bad the Pandemic Will Get

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason A. F (@shots_fired_snap) on Jul 27, 2020 at 10:24pm PDT

Like we have said before we will not defeat this virus until we defeat the tyrant. Trump is an impediment to curtailing COVID, plain and simple. If he is re-elected we could be headed for a Pandemic Spiral. Please click below and check out this crucial read by the brilliant Ed Yong in The Atlantic.

For more: UC Must-Reads: America Is About to Choose How Bad the Pandemic Will Get

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.