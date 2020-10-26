Uptown Video: Inwood On DiverseCITY

CUNY TV’s DiverseCITY program fixed its gaze on Inwood in its latest episode. The program tackles the thorny issue of noise pollution, rezoning as well as the history of the neighborhood.

DiverseCITY highlights the beautiful mosaic that is New York, one neighborhood at a time. The monthly series features a bit of history, shares community issues of concern, and profiles businesses that are unique to their neighborhood. The show hopes to familiarize New Yorkers with their neighboring communities.

