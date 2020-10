Uptown Video: Afro-Latino Experts Talk About Racism Within Our Community

S/O to Pero Like for this important discussion on racism within the Latino community with 4 Latinx professors. Shout out to our sisters The Brujas of Brooklyn, Dr. Miguelina Rodriguez & Dr. Griselda Rodriguez-Solomon, who participated in the panel.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.