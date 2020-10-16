Mood Music: Eric Hirshberg – (Keep Mar-a-Lago But) I Want America Back

We had never heard of Eric Hirshberg before but this song and video are a whole mood. Erich Hirshberg explained the song thus, “My goal was just to create a sonic release valve for my unspeakable levels of frustration at the current state of things in America, and to offer it up to those who do agree with me.” We could not agree with that statement more. We NEED to get the tyrant out of the White House. Period!

