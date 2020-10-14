Uptown Love: Daughter earns secret doctorate for hardworking mom | Humankind

Are ya’ll as tired as we are of crying Trump tears? Well, get ready to shed some tears of joy for a change. Check out this beautiful story of a young Dominican woman who worked toward her doctorate degree in nursing at the University of Central Florida for 3 years in secret to surprise her mom on graduation day. The mom had wanted to be a doctor herself back in the Dominican Republic but had to leave medical school early because the death of her dad. The catch is that when the young women finally graduated and was ready to surprise her mom, the pandemic hit and it put the whole operation in peril. Enough already, click above and enjoy.

