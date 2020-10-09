Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Disinfect The President

In this episode, the LOL crew welcomes co-host Jerry Diaz aka Elmo Difoca and he tells us about filming the pilot for his new show, “Bodega Makeover”, Rachel talks about Google’s new three million dollar grant to Hispanics in Philanthropy’s PowerUp Fund, Jaime experiences a Covid Test for the first time, and Frank gets his first post pandemic film job. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on J. Balvin getting his own Mcdonald’s meal and beloved actor Rick Moranis getting punched in New York City. On our new segment LOLitics, the crew discusses Trump getting Covid and the Republican party superspreading the Coronavirus all over Washington. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank breaks down the Facemask Wars and asks each of us our thoughts about wearing a mask.

