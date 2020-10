10/10/20: Dyckman Charity 5K

The Dyckman Run Club has partnered with Tryon Public House to organize the first ever DYCKMAN CHARITY 5K.

100% of all proceeds will be donated to local school located 1 block from Tryon Public House, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs.

All running and walking participants are welcome!

