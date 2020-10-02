10/08/20: Panel Discussion on Race and Resilience in Washington Heights

S/O to Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s LatinX Employee Resource Group for putting together this powerhouse panel in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The topic is one that is near and dear to our heart, which is Race and Resilience in Washington Heights. It is an important discussion to have given that Washington Heights is a multiethnic community with a rich history of overcoming adversity. We will address how to remain resilient as individuals and as a community that is being threatened by two pandemics: COVID-19 and Racism.

Our founder and Editor-in-Chief, Led Black, will moderate this crucial conversation.

Panelists

Robert W. Snyder is a professor of American Studies and Journalism at Rutgers University in Newark, a Manhattan Borough Historian, and author of “Crossing Broadway: Washington Heights and the Promise of New York.”

Carmen De La Rosa is the Assembly woman for the 72nd District of the NY State Assembly, which includes portions of Hamilton Heights, Harlem, Inwood, and Washington Heights.

Sandra Harris presently serves the Associate Vice President for the Government and Community Affairs at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Juan Rosa is the Northeast Director of Civic Engagement with NALEO Educational Fund. The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) is the leading non-profit, non-partisan organization that facilitates full Latino participation in the American political process, from citizenship to public service

