Op-Led: Si Votamos, Ganamos

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

“Latinos for Republicans – it’s like roaches for raid.” – John Leguizamo

We are the new America.

We are what tomorrow looks like.

Nothing can stop us but ourselves.

We are the proverbial 800-pound-gorilla in the room, the demographic time bomb.

Tick, tick, tick…

Jay-Z famously said “men lie, women lie, numbers don’t” and the numbers – just like Shakira’s hips, really don’t lie. According to Voto Latino, “1 of 6 Americans is now Latino and it won’t be long before we’re the majority in many states.” We are the fastest growing voter group. There are now millions more Latino voters than in 2016. That is a whole lot of Latinos.

Don’t forget spending power either: Marketing analysis firm Nielsen put it this way, “Hispanics have the greatest purchasing power of any U.S. ethnic group and taken together will soon represent the world’s ninth largest economy.” You heard that correct, ‘ninth largest economy’ Díos mio!

That means something only if we make it mean something. Voting is how me make it mean something. Voting is the icing on the cake. It is how we take our numerical and spending strength and give it wings. How we have our say. A massive voter turnout on November 3 means that we have taken our destiny in our own hands and tomorrow won’t be like today and it damn sure won’t be like yesterday. It means we can secure our future and the future of our children and ultimately the future of this country.

Voting is that important. The 2020 election is an “existential” one. It is that serious. It is America’s make it or break it moment. It will define who we are as a nation. If we want to have a say in that, then we MUST vote.

People have been murdered, lynched and attacked with vicious dogs for the right to vote. People have fought, bled, and marched for that right. People have crossed continents, mountains and oceans for that right. That right is sacred. It must be cherished. It must be exercised and we cannot allow, anyone, for any reason, to take it away.

The Republican Party for the last several years has been busy trying to do just that. There has been a concerted effort afoot for some time now to disenfranchise minorities. Republicans legislators have attempted with some success to pass laws in several states that seek to lessen voter turnout and, in essence, steal an election. The reasons for the scheming, dirty tricks and shenanigans is that the GOP knows something that you may not be aware of, and that is, if you don’t come out to vote, they win.

It is that simple.

On November 3 we have to not only come out to vote but we must pour forth in a deluge of biblical proportions. We must speak loud and clear, we must roar and we must claim our due. We must let Donald Trump and the GOP know that this is our country too. We will not be sidelined. We will not be silenced. We will be heard.

Pa’lante Siempre Pa’lante!

