Harlem Week Festival goes virtual | Manhattan Times

By Gregg McQueen

The world’s longest week is coming to a screen near you.

The annual Harlem Week Festival won’t be stopped by the coronavirus, but it will take on a very different look in 2020.

Now in its 46th year, the festival will be held virtually for the first time in its history.

This year’s programming will be streamed online between August 16 and 23.

Sponsored by the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, the festival serves as a celebration of Harlem’s culture scene.

Held amid a global pandemic and a national push to end systemic racism, the 2020 festival will use the theme “Movement of the People” and feature community building initiatives around racial justice, education, economic empowerment and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.

Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce President Lloyd Williams said the events of 2020 are “unlike anything we have ever seen.”

Read more: Harlem Week Festival goes virtual | Manhattan Times

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.