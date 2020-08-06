Elevators reopen at 181st Street subway station | Manhattan Times

The newly rebuilt elevators at the 181 Street station for the A train are now operating.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced that the elevators, which had been unavailable since August 2019 as part of an extensive modernization project, were back in service.

Three new elevators, located near the station’s entrance at Overlook Terrace and 184th Street, restore access between the station’s lower mezzanine near platform level and its upper mezzanine.

The elevators travel a vertical distance of 106 feet at one of the deepest stations in the subway system and replace units that had been in service since the early 1930’s.

Elevator replacement work began exactly a year ago, on August 3, 2019.

