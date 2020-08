Spread Love: Project: Clean Up Your Work

If you are looking to help out your community then look no further than this initiative to clean up the community. The series of weekly cleanup events in neighborhoods throughout New York’s 13th Congressional District kicks off Saturday, August 8 at 10 am at 207th Street and Broadway.

