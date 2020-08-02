Uptown On TV 📺: In The Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams

Set your DVR ladies and gentlemen, PBS will be re-airing In The Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams tonight at 9 pm est. The documentary chronicles the personal stories of composer/lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of In the Heights in the months leading up to its 2008 opening night. This is a must-watch for fans of the paradigm shifting play.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.