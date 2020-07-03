City Council approves “impossible” budget | Manhattan Times

Don’t bother celebrating.

The New York City Council has voted to approve a new city budget that includes a reduction in funding for the NYPD.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said the budget negotiations included “heart-wrenching and impossible choices” as the city faces a $9 billion deficit brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

During a virtual stated meeting session that began on Tuesday evening and lasted until early Wednesday morning, the Council passed a $88 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

“Unfortunately, today is not a day of celebration,” Johnson said. “Today’s budget agreement is one of necessity. The budget negotiations have reflected that fact.”

The budget, which needed to be finalized by July 1, passed the Council by a final vote of 32-17, with one Councilmember absent.

Marked by contentious negotiations between city lawmakers and Mayor Bill de Blasio, the budget talks focused heavily on NYPD funding, as police reform advocates and many elected officials called on the Mayor to slash at least $1 billion of the Department’s budget, which had grown to $6 billion under de Blasio’s tenure.

