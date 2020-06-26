UC Must-Reads: It Is Time for Reparations

The debt owed has come due. Nikole Hannah-Jones of the NY Times penned a sweeping piece on the need to go beyond slogans and to the thorny topic of reparations. The piece puts into proper perspective the absolute need to have a real discussion of reparation to finally address the racial and economic problems that continue to bedevil this country.

UC Must-Reads: It Is Time for Reparations

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.