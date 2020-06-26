07/03/20: Catch Hamilton On Disney+

Yes, we are still in a pandemic. Yes, summer is still semi-cancelled. And yes, Trump is still president. But at least we have Hamilton. Right on time, on the eve of the most consequential Fourth of July ever, Disney+ is releasing the original Broadway Production of Hamilton. S/O to Uptown super hero and Broadway God, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

