07/03/20: Catch Hamilton On Disney+

Posted on June 26, 2020

Hamilton PBS Premiere United Palace

Yes, we are still in a pandemic. Yes, summer is still semi-cancelled. And yes, Trump is still president. But at least we have Hamilton. Right on time, on the eve of the most consequential Fourth of July ever, Disney+ is releasing the original Broadway Production of Hamilton. S/O to Uptown super hero and Broadway God, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

