UC Must-Reads: The Power of Black Lives Matter

Jamil Smith penned a powerful must-read in Rolling Stone on the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement and how it has changed the country. The exhaustive article delves into the history of the movement as well as where it is headed. The piece also boasts some stunning black and white images. A shout out is also in order to the one and only Kadir Nelson for the searing cover art seen above.

