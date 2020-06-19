#TheGramUptown: Uptown In Defense of Black Lives

By Led Black (@Led_Black)

We are living in revolutionary times. The people are finally waking up. Laws that have been in force for decades are now being repealed virtually overnight. People united against oppression made that happen. Solidarity is the only way forward. Apathy and disunity are impediments to liberation. On Sunday, June 14, Uptown did something historic. We came together to say enough is enough. The status quo just won’t do. A better world is possible and is up to us to build it together. The only thing we have left to lose is our chains. Let’s get it.

