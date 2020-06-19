TheGramUptown: Uptown In Defense of Black Lives

By Led Black (@Led_Black)
¡QUE VIVA LA REVOLUCIÓN! ✊🏽✊🏽 Yesterday, on what would have been the Puerto Rican Day Parade (& Che Guevara’s birthday) mí gente marched from Washington Heights to @fsumc in East Harlem in solidarity and in unity. I cannot describe the feeling of our people coloring the streets with our flags, our cries, and our demands. Not only this, but calling out our own anti-blackness in the Latinx community, how we continue to deny our African roots; educating ourselves alongside OG Young Lords and Black Panthers that have been fighting for the community for over 50 years. I insist on reading up on this deeply-rooted history Black and Brown people have in New York City. Use these as examples for us to learn HOW to fight and WHY we’re fighting. This is not a race, it is a marathon. I’ve tagged some resources to learn more! ¡PA’LANTE!
We are living in revolutionary times. The people are finally waking up. Laws that have been in force for decades are now being repealed virtually overnight. People united against oppression made that happen. Solidarity is the only way forward. Apathy and disunity are impediments to liberation. On Sunday, June 14, Uptown did something historic. We came together to say enough is enough. The status quo just won’t do. A better world is possible and is up to us to build it together. The only thing we have left to lose is our chains. Let’s get it.
