12/20/19: Biodun Kuti & Friends @ The Buunni Performance Space

BUUNNI COFFEE, in collaboration with ZENA GROUP, presents an evening of live music featuring the acclaimed Nigerian guitarist BIODUN KUTI & FRIENDS. The event will take place on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 at 8:00PM (with an optional West African dinner at 7pm) at the brand new BUUNNI PERFORMANCE SPACE (4961 Broadway between 207th Street and Isham in Inwood).

Fresh off Paul Simon’s Farewell Tour, BIODUN KUTI will appear at BUUNNI PERFORMANCE SPACE with his brother Kayode Kuti on bass and Jon Dichter on guitar. The quartet will be rounded out with a world class drummer, TBD.

BIODUN KUTI started playing guitar at an early age in churches, with his father’s band, and other local bands in Lagos, Nigeria. Descended from an ancestral lineage of Yoruba musicians, Biodun’s childhood was bound with Juju, Highlife and traditional drumming. “I grew up in a house in Lagos where you could find guitars in every corner of the house,” says Biodun. “My grandfather was the chief of the village of Ifewara – his house was filled with a hundred different traditional Yoruba percussions. So it was that I was brought up in both traditional and modern Yoruba music, finding a fluid style of guitar playing inflected with jazz and funk elements.”

Tickets are $15

At 7pm BUUNNI will be offering a traditional West African Dinner. Tickets for Dinner and the Concert are $40.

Get TIX:

