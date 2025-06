Video Shows Fiery Fatal Crash After Police Chase

The family of Francisco Guzman Parra, 31, who died after crashing a stolen Honda on Dyckman on April 2, 2025 now have proof what they have believed for months now, that the police office that were illegally chasing Mr. Guzman Parra mercilessly left him there to die.

Read more: Video Shows Fiery Fatal Crash After Police Chase

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.