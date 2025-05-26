05/30/25: 23rd Uptown Arts Stroll Opening Reception

Join NoMAA & the northern Manhattan arts community, meet this year’s honorees & celebrate the Uptown Arts Stroll opening in West Harlem, Washington Heights & Inwood at the Sugar Hill Museum with DJ Taela Naomi and outdoor artist-led workshop by the Sugar Hill Museum on the plaza.

The Uptown Arts Stroll runs from May 30-June 30 with exhibitions and events from West 125th to West 220th Street. Pickup a printed guide or view this online calendar & website for more information.

RSVP HERE: 23rd Uptown Arts Stroll Opening Reception

The 2025 Uptown Arts Stroll poster was created by @uberkunst.

