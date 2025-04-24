Op-Led: Rest In Peace – Peter Walsh

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

I consider myself fortunate to have known Peter Walsh because to know Peter Walsh was to love Peter Walsh. That might sound like a tired and worn cliche but it is absolutely true. He was a real and actual, one of one.

For decades, he held court at Coogan’s, aka Uptown City Hall, with a smile, a song and a story. At Coogan’s, everyone that entered those doors was family. Before the Heights had trendy bars and cafes, there was Coogan’s.

Since 1985, Coogan’s had been a Washington Heights institution that welcomed one and all and Peter was the soul, spirit and beating heart of that place. Peter personified the very essence of Coogan’s.

Coogan’s closing its door in March of 202O was a neighborhood-wide pandemic wake up call. The novel Coronavirus was real and it was going to change everything irrevocably.

Coogan’s had survived the Crack Era, The Great Recession and NewYork–Presbyterian’s predatory rent increase but it could not cope with COVID. The shuttering of Coogan’s was the end of an era in Washington Heights.

Peter Walsh may have made his transition this past weekend but he will be fondly remembered by all those folks that were fortunate enough to have met the one and only Peter Walsh.

Peter Walsh Lives…

By the way, click HERE to watch the outstanding documentary about Coogan’s, Coogan’s Way, by filmmaker Østen Anderson for FREE. The filmmaker is giving access to the film for free in honor of the memory of Peter Walsh. Also, make sure you buy Last Call at Coogan’s, a wonderful book about Coogan’s by our good friend @jon.michaud.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at [email protected].