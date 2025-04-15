After Police Chase and Fiery Crash, an Agonizing Wait to Learn the Worst

Posted on April 15, 2025

Maria Cramer of the NY Times reported on the death of Francisco Andres Guzman Parra, who had stolen a car and was chased by the NYPD and then left to die a fiery death on Dyckman on April 2. Not only did the two officers leave the scene but they also did not report the incident. The 2 officers were suspended while the NYPD investigates further.

The excellent article, replete with images from Emon Hassan, tells the story of how Mr. Parra’s relatives found out he was the person that was killed.

Read the article: After Police Chase and Fiery Crash, an Agonizing Wait to Learn the Worst

See below for an earlier video about the incident.

