WATCH: Beba On Hulu 

Posted on January 16, 2023

Do yourself a favor and watch Beba on Hulu right NOW! Beba is a searing and introspective coming of age story centered around Rebeca Huntt, who is both the subject and the filmmaker. Miss Hunt, who is an Afro-Latino with Venezuelan and Dominican ancestry, does not shy away from delving into the traumas, both past and present, that haunt her family. Rebeca Huntt is a fearless filmmaker and Beba is a testament to that fearlessness.

