Monkeypox declared public health emergency | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg McQueen

It’s official: the monkeypox outbreak has been declared a public health emergency in New York City.

On August 1, Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order that will allow the city to suspend local laws and enact new health rules to address the outbreak.

“New York City now has over 1,200 reported cases, approximately 25 percent of cases nationally, and we are continuing to see the numbers rise,” said Adams. “This order will bolster our existing efforts to educate, vaccinate, test, and treat as many New Yorkers as possible and ensure a whole-of-government response to this outbreak.”

Approximately 150,000 New Yorkers may currently be at risk for monkeypox exposure, health officials said.

Read more: Monkeypox declared public health emergency | Bronx Free Press

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.