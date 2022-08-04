Artist explores freedom and industry | Manhattan Times News

By Sherry Mazzocchi

What do winged angels, ancient Assyrian temple gods and Dominican activists have in common?

All turn up in the work of visual artist Moses Ros is an architect by training and a print-maker by vocation. His work is appearing in four simultaneous shows across the U.S.: the Riverfront Art Gallery in Yonkers, the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas and Alianza Dominicana in Washington Heights.

In the new project “Deconstructed Anatomies,” which opens Thursday, Aug. 4, in Yonkers, Ros’ work was inspired by art from the eighth century B.C. The ancient Mesopotamian city of Nimrud, located in modern-day Iraq, contained a palace built for King Ashurnasirpal II. The palace walls featured stone carvings of Lamassu – celestial winged lions with human heads. They were powerful deities protecting the royal Assyrian compound.

For more information, please visit www.mosesros.com.

