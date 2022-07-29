$70 million to combat care “deserts” | Manhattan Times

By Gregg McQueen

Essential care for essential workers.

Nearly 3,000 new child care slots are slated to open in underserved neighborhoods across New York City, most of which aims to serve essential and frontline workers and those whose work non-traditional hours.

At a press conference uptown on Mon., July 25th, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would provide nearly $70 million in grant money to newly licensed child care programs operating in so-called “child care deserts.”

The grants were derived from federal funding in the American Rescue Plan and are expected to help the new providers cover startup and staffing costs, access Covid-19 vaccines, and manage other expenses.

According to state officials, child care deserts are defined as census tracts that have three or more children younger than 5 for each available child care slot, or no available child care slots.

