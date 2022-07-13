Announcement of the WHDC Housing Development Fund Resource Center and HDFC Resource Center Director Position

The Board of Directors of the West Harlem Development Corporation (WHDC) is proud to announce the creation of the WHDC Housing Development Fund Corporation (HDFC) Resource Center. The HDFC Resource Center is created to fulfill the goals stated within the Community Benefits Agreement executed with Columbia University. The HDFC Resource Center will utilize the portion of funds earmarked for this purpose and seek to work with community partners and stakeholders to achieve its purpose.

The HDFC Resource Center services will include the support geared towards the preservation and health of HDFCs, and informational clinics and resources that will benefit residents of MCD9. The HDFC Resource Center will be located in MCD9 and will offer its services to the community in English and Spanish.

The HDFC Resource Center will serve as an advocate, facilitator, and liaison between municipal agencies, partner organizations and the West Harlem community. It will also connect specialists with technical expertise to the boards and leaders of HDFCs in MCD9 to improve their management and accounting, and to support progress towards home ownership in MCD9.

The HDFC Resource Center is anticipated to open in January 2023.

DIRECTOR, HDFC RESOURCE CENTER

The HDFC Resource Center Director will be primarily responsible for managing the operations of the center and supervising its staff. The Director will report to the WHDC Executive Director.

The HDFC Resource Center Director responsibilities will include (but are not limited to):

Supervision of HDFC Resource Center staff utilizing best practices..

Ensure that center staff are appropriately knowledgeable for their functions.

Act as a liaison with municipal affordable housing agencies, nonprofit organizations, and elected officials.

Initiate activities, such as workshops, lectures, and technical resources towards the preservation and support of HDFCs in MCD9.

Create an online presence for the dissemination of information relating to the activities of the HDFC Resource Center.

