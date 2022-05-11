05/20/22: Harlem Bazaar

Something dope this way comes. From the good folks at Masc Hospitality, that brought you the Uptown Night Market, the first Harlem Bazaar goes down on Friday, May 20. Expect the coolest bazaar/flea market/art exhibit/good vibes generator. Harlem Bazaar will take place on the 3rd Friday of the month, from May to October, 2-8 pm at the State Building on 125th street. See you there familia.

