#UptownForChoice: The Recap

BY: @led_black

Photography: @chriskellynyc

Oh hell naw. The Supreme Court and the GOP have decided to undo decades of progress in one fell swoop. A woman’s right to choose is sacred. It is not negotiable. We must organize, fight and agitate with everything we got. The future hangs in the balance.

Last night, Uptown came together in Bennett Park to process the devastating news as well as to prepare for the battle ahead. We are not going back. Keep in mind that this is not really about abortion after all but about the exercise of raw, naked power. The GOP has weaponized abortion to institute an autocracy. Do not doubt for a moment that if the GOP controls all the levers of government they will make abortion illegal. What we do now will determine whether or not that dreaded eventuality will occur.

