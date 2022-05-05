Know Your Rights As A Protester | Manhattan Times

The Legal Aid Society Has Released A Know Your Rights Guide On Police Encounters For New Yorkers.

This Guide Advises New Yorkers On Their Rights As Protesters; Offers General Information To Those Who Are Arrested; Provides Information On How To Ensure Digital Security And How To Prevent New York Police Department (NYPD) Surreptitious DNA Collection; Describes The Protections Afforded By The Right To Know Act; Details Rights For Photo And Video Recording; And Explains How To Proceed If Your Rights Have Been Violated.

