Uptown Art Alert: Andrea Arroyo’s Three-Venue Solo Exhibition “Art as Solidarity”

Say word? One of Uptown’s most prolific artists, Andrea Arroyo is debuting a 3 venue solo exhibition this month. Uptown is being treated to the work of this immensely talented artist at the Hispanic Society, the Morris-Jumel Mansion and the United Palace. “Art as Solidarity” features artworks created in response to issues that touch us everyday like immigration, civil and gender rights, displacement, gun violence, international conflicts and the environmental crisis. The works reflect universal values of love, justice, equality and peace, and aim to build bridges across borders, languages and cultures.

HISPANIC SOCIETY MUSEUM & LIBRARY: Outdoor Exhibition, April 23-July 31.

Opening Reception: Sat, April 23, 2-5pm. Broadway between 155-156th St. NYC 10032. On view daily. Free and open to the public.

MORRIS-JUMEL MANSION: Indoor Exhibition, April 15-June 12. 65 Jumel Terrace, NYC 10032. Hours: Fri-Sun, 12-4:30pm. Open House/Meet the Artist: Sat, June 4, 1-3pm. Info and free tickets.

THE UNITED PALACE: Outdoor Exhibition, May 14-July 31, 2022. Wadsworth Ave. at 175th St. NYC 10033. Viewing hours: All times. Free and open to the public.

For more: Uptown Art Alert: Andrea Arroyo’s Three-Venue Solo Exhibition “Art as Solidarity”

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.