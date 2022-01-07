Call For Submissions: 2022 Uptown Arts Stroll Poster Contest

Once again it’s on. Listen up familia, the indispensable NoMAA has put out the call for submissions for the 2022 Uptown Arts Stroll Poster Contest. This is a big deal for artists that make Uptown their home. Not only will you get your work in front of untold numbers of your Uptown peers but you will also receive a $1,250 honorarium. That’s right so make sure you bring your A Game and start submitting. You have until March 27, 2022.

For more info: Call For Submissions: 2022 Uptown Arts Stroll Poster Contest

DEADLINE: Sunday, March 27, 2022

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

$1,250 Grand Prize 1st place winner

$500 for 2nd place

$250 for 3rd place

HISTORY: The 20th Uptown Arts Stroll/Paseo de las Artes in Washington Heights-Inwood and West Harlem will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual programs in June 2022. The Uptown Arts Stroll started as a volunteer driven one-day event the Sunday before Thanksgiving 2003 and has grown into a month-long festival celebrating Northern Manhattan’s performing and visual artists. The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) has produced the Uptown Arts Stroll since 2008. Prior winning poster can be viewed here

2022 THEME:

“Creativity takes courage.” – Henri Matisse



REQUIREMENTS:

Unpublished original artwork capturing the impact these challenging times have on Northern Manhattan’s diverse community.

Artwork must include the phrase: Uptown Arts Stroll / Paseo de las Artes.

Image must be square.

Digital image size must accommodate printing 11″ x 11″ at 300 dpi. (minimum 2mb)

ELIGIBILITY:

Artists must be West Harlem , Washington Heights or Inwood residents (W135th to W155th St from Edgecombe Ave west to the Hudson River; W155th St to W220th St river-to-river)

Artists may only submit one (1) artwork for consideration.

1st, 2nd and 3rd PLACE WINNER SELECTION: A panel of distinguished judges from the local arts community will select the grand prize 1st place winner, 2nd and 3rd place winner. The names of the artists will not be submitted to the judges. NoMAA owns the intellectual property rights of the 2022 Uptown Arts Stroll poster design of the grand prize 1st place winner, 2nd and 3rd place winner.

GRAND PRIZE 1st PLACE WINNER AGREES: The grand prize 1st place winner’s artwork will be exclusively used to promote the 2022 Uptown Arts Stroll in print and online.

