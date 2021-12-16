First female NYPD Commissioner appointed | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg McQueen

Call her Chief.

Keechant Sewell has been selected as New York City’s next Police Commissioner, Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Wednesday.

Sewell, who has been the Nassau County Chief of Detectives, will become the first woman Commissioner in the 176-year history of the NYPD, and the third Black person to hold the post.

“I am mindful of the historic nature of this announcement…I bring a different perspective, committed to making sure the department looks like the city it serves,” the 49-year-old Sewell said at a press conference at the Queensbridge Houses, where she grew up.

“My shoes are laced up. I’m ready to get to work,” she said.

Sewell replaces Dermot Shea, who served as Police Commissioner for the last two years under Mayor Bill de Blasio. Shea is retiring from the force at the end of December.

Sewell has worked with the Nassau County Police Department for 23 years, and became Chief of Detectives in September 2020, becoming the first Black woman to hold that post.

