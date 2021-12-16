Apply To Kindergarten Now

In New York City, children enter kindergarten in the fall of the calendar year they turn five, and are guaranteed a kindergarten seat at a public school. Once your child starts kindergarten, they can remain at the same school until its final elementary grade.

With that said, the kindergarten application is open! Apply online now with MySchools.nyc., by phone at 718-935-2009 or at a Family Welcome Center. The deadline to apply is January 18, 2022.

