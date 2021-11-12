UC Must-Reads: Dominican Americans cope with ‘lasting impact’ of Flight 587 crash 20 years later

On November 12, 2001, on the heels of September 11, the nation’s 2nd deadliest plane crash shook up the country but had a much more profound and personal impact Uptown. Flight 587 bound for the Dominican Republic crashed shortly after take-off in Queens killing all 260 people aboard the flight. A full 90% of those onboard were of Dominican descent. Many people in this community knew someone who lost their life on that flight. Nicole Acevedo and Raul A. Reyes penned a great piece in NBC News on the pain and anguish of the relatives of those poor souls that lost their life on that fateful day.

